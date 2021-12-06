Kanye West’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert Will Reportedly Stream in IMAX Theaters

As spotted by West Sub Ever on Twitter, it looks like tickets have just been loaded up to watch the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in iMAX theaters. There is still no word on whether it will be streamed on Apple Music yet.

Another interesting finding is that the runtime for the show listed in the theater viewing is 2 to 3 hours, which suggests that it might be longer than many expected.

Aerial shots of the LA Coliseum, where the show will be taking place, also reveal a huge circular mound being built in the middle of the arena.

While it’s still unclear what the set design might be for the show, considering Kanye rebuilt his family home in the center of Chicago’s Soldier Field for his third Donda listening event, there’s no telling what the artist might have in store for this heavily anticipated show.

We’re happy that Kanye and Drake are settling their differences, but — why does it have to be in the name of freeing Larry Hoover?