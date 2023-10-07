Kanye West Reportedly Files 'YEWS' Trademark for Financial Services and Clothing

Kanye West is reportedly working behind the scenes to lock down trademark rights to “YEWS,” a phrase he wants to slap on just about everything .. from streaming to restaurants.

via: Insider

Twenty-six filings were made in California on October 2 to the US Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) to trademark the term.

Though Ye is not directly named, the court documents list the company Ox Paha Inc., which shares the same address as the rapper’s LA office, as the applicant.

The attorney that made the filings is also from the law firm Weeks Nelson, the company that Ye hired after his previous legal team dropped him in response to his antisemitic remarks.

According to the documents, shared in full by Gerben Law, Ye is seeking exclusive rights to the “YEWS” trademark for use on everything from clothing to restaurants and gambling.

It is not yet clear how he intends to use the phrase should the filings be approved.

Given Ye’s history of antisemitic comments, the combination of his name and the word “Jews” will likely stir up controversy.