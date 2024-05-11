Say What Now? Burglars Stole $250K in Cash From Atlanta’s Onyx Strip Club by Cutting Hole Into Roof | lovebscott.com

Thieves are getting craftier these days.

Police are investigating after masked burglars broke into a popular Atlanta strip club through the roof and allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars during the heist.

APD said the theft happened around 4:16 a.m. Monday at Onyx Gentleman’s Club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Investigators said two suspects, wearing ski masks and gloves, entered the building through the ceiling and crawled to the club’s safes.

The police narrative didn’t explain how the suspects broke in through the roof, but they did mention the perpetrators appeared to have used power tools to gain access to the safes. They made off with around $250,000 in cash without triggering any alarms.

According to police, the ATMs in the club were facing down, but none of them had been broken into or damaged.

The brazen bandits were seen leaving the business nearly two hours after they broke in, authorities said.

The investigation into the theft remains active and ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

via: 11 Alive