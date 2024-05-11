Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Alimony That 'Pissed' Her Off | lovebscott.com

For Mary J. Blige, it was the pain in her pocketbook from her divorce drama — with ex-husband and former manager Kendu Isaacs — that inspired her 2017 LP “Strength of a Woman.”

“When I made that album, I was angry because I had to pay alimony every day… But you know, I always speak things out – even when I’m going through a bad time – and I had to speak out strength within myself.” This encapsulates not just her journey towards self-empowerment but also sets the stage for her broader initiative to empower other women.

The Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit, which originated in the wake of her personal battles, has grown into a significant cultural movement. Moving into its third year and transitioning from Atlanta to New York City, the festival has seen exponential growth, drawing attendees from around the globe. As a newly crowned Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Blige aims to bring the event “home” to New York, emphasizing its importance as a “hug for our culture.”

via: AceShowbiz