Stevie Wonder Calls Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef a 'Distraction': 'The World Needs to Focus on What's Going On' | lovebscott.com

Stevie Wonder has said he believes the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is a distraction from more important global issues.

While leaving an airport on Friday (May 10), the 25-time Grammy-winner was approached by TMZ Hip Hop and asked for his opinion on the feud between the rappers.

“Any kind of war is bad for the world,” Wonder responded.

Since Drizzy and K. Dot have traded diss tracks over the last month, Wonder was asked whether he has negative feelings towards the battle, which he dismissed in an effort to refocus on international conflicts and poverty. “I have no bad feelings,” Wonder said. “I just think that the world needs to focus on what’s going on, because those things are just distractions.”

“Do you know the wars that are going on right now? Do you know the homelessness that’s going on right now? TMZ, can’t you see?” he asked.

via: Complex