‘Love Is Blind’ Producers Sued Over Sexual Assault Of Contestant; “Likely Captured On Film,” Suit Says

The hit Netflix reality show Love Is Blind is facing legal trouble, as a former contestant is filing suit against the show’s producers over an alleged sexual assault.

via: Deadline

Love Is Blind contestant Tran Dang has hit production companies Kinetic Content and Delirium TV with a sexual assault, false imprisonment and negligence lawsuit, claims the companies and the show’s creator are pushing back against.

Claiming she was “aggressively recruited” to appear on the hit Netflix reality series and “intentionally sequestered for two weeks” in the show’s pods by producers, Dang’s complaint alleges she was attacked by her then on-screen fiancé Thomas Smith on May 3, 2022 while in Mexico shooting Love Is Blind’s fifth season. The filing from Houston law firm Wallace & Allen LLP details that “due to Delirium TV and Kinetic Content’s 24-hour surveillance of Plaintiff and Defendant Smith, most if not all of these traumatic acts were filmed by the production crew and within their knowledge.”

“Delirium TV and Kinetic Content producers made attempts to mask Plaintiff’s sexual assault by characterizing it as a lack of attraction on part of the Plaintiff,” according to the complaint, which seeks a jury trial.

Read Dang’s filing against the Love Is Blind producers and Smith.

The lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court filed damningly adds that Dang was “was baffled that no one had intervened to stop the harassment.” Upon reaching out to a Love Is Blind assistant producer, Dang adds the crew member left her with the impression “that she was at fault for what had happened with Thomas Smith by not communicating effectively or somehow not taking the ‘relationship’ seriously.”

Eventually leaving Love Is Blind during filming, Dang is seeking “significant damages due to Defendants’ criminal, tortious, and outrageous conduct.” Neither Dang nor Smith, who is named as a defendant, are featured in Love Is Blind‘s fifth season, which launched September 22 on Netflix.