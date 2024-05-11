Drake Puts $88 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Back On The Market | lovebscott.com

Earlier this week, a shooting outside rapper Drake’s Toronto mansion left one man seriously injured.

Drake’s $88 million Beverly Hills mansion is on the market.

The Canadian rapper relisted the sprawling estate, which he originally purchased from singer Robbie Williams in 2022 and put on the market a year later, in the midst of his ongoing feud with California native Kendrick Lamar.

The home’s official listing on the Beverly Hills Estates, Inc. website reads, “Nestled behind a long private gated drive, this exquisite celebrity compound sits on nearly three-level acres boasting unrivaled privacy and security, just moments from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Designed by the renowned KAA Associates, this sprawling property spans approx. 25,000 SF of living space, perfectly suited for grand scale entertaining and showcasing world-class art collections.”

“Stunning canyon, city, and ocean views serve as a breathtaking backdrop to all main rooms, each of which is thoughtfully oriented towards approx. 20 acres of lush gardens and grounds,” the description continues. “The main house features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, library, and 2 family rooms – 1 of which doubles as a professional screening room.”

“Additional 3 ensuite bedrooms for staff. The latest and greatest amenities including a garage for 11 cars, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room. A pool/guest house with a mosaic-tiled pool and indoor/outdoor kitchen, as well as a hidden tennis court and orchard, complete this estate.

Two incidents have occurred at another of Drake’s multimillion dollar properties this week since his highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar.

A security guard was injured in a drive-by shooting outside of the rapper’s mansion in the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto at around 2 AM on Tuesday.

A day later, an intruder was apprehended while attempting to break into the same residence at around 2 PM on Wednesday. The man reportedly had a scuffle with security guards at the home after claiming at the front gate that he was “here to see Drake.”

Despite speculation, it remains unclear if there is any connection between the recent home invasions and Drake’s high-profile rap beef.

Kendrick Lamar used an image of Drake’s mansion covered in sex offender registry markers as the artwork for his diss track “Not Like Us,” in which he explicitly called Drake a “pedophile.”

via: RadarOnline.com