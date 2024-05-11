Report: Drake’s Security Confronts Third Alleged Intruder at His Toronto Property | lovebscott.com

Drake’s Toronto mansion security guards reportedly confronted an alleged third intruder who attempted to enter the estate.

Drake received another unexpected visitor Saturday … with security taking down another alleged trespasser — punctuating a week of scary moments at the estate.

New video and photos — obtained by TMZ — show one of Drake’s security guards holding down this newest alleged trespasser outside Drizzy’s Toronto mansion about an hour ago, the third this week.

Check out the clip … it’s a pretty quick shot, but there’s clearly one man holding down another on the lawn outside the house — and, he appears to be holding the guy’s arms behind his back.

An eyewitness tells TMZ … he was riding by Drake’s pad on his bike when he saw two of Drake’s security guards tackle a guy to the ground, placing a knee on his back to prevent him from getting up.

We’re told one of the security members hopped on the radio while the other helped take the guy down … and, he didn’t put up much of a fight we’re told.

We’ve reached out to cops and Drake’s team, so far no word back.

This week at Drake’s Toronto residence hasn’t been easy … as we reported, two trespassers were taken into custody by police this week, and a drive-by shooting left one of Drake’s security hospitalized.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been embroiled in a rap beef in recent days … though, cops said earlier this week they were aware of the beef but didn’t say if they thought these incidents were related.

This is a developing story …

