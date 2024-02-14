Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting Victim Identified as Local Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan | lovebscott.com

The person killed during Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade has been identified.

via People:

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, was shot at the end of the Chiefs’ parade in Kansas City, Mo.

Lopez-Galvan’s employer, KKFI 90.1 FM, shared the Kansas City Star report and confirmed she was killed. “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” read the statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” concluded the statement.

The victim’s friends confirmed Lopez-Galvan’s death to The Kansas City Star.The publication reports she died during surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Lisa Lopez, a friend of the victim (no relation), shared with The Kansas City Star, that “[Lopez-Galvan] was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” adding, “She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

During a press conference late Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that there was one deceased and 22 wounded.

It is unclear if the deceased is Lopez-Galvan or another victim. Graves said authorities are still working on the total number of victims.

An active investigation was underway and the scene had been “cleared” and made safe while authorities continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews, Graves said.

At the time of the press conference, Graves said three people had been “detained and [are] under investigation for today’s incident.”

“Right now we do not have a motive,” she added.

The Chief said the shooting began on the west side of the city’s Union Station immediately after a rally honoring the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

According to a PEOPLE reporter on the ground at the parade, loud pops rang out as soon as the confetti began falling as the players left the stage. Witnesses at the scene said they saw multiple people bleeding, although it was not clear what the source of their injuries was.

A woman who attended the parade with a group of friends told PEOPLE, “I saw two people bleeding on the ground and we got out of there as fast as we could run.”

Another woman, who attended the parade with her husband and daughter, said, “We heard the shots and I grabbed my daughter’s hand and ran with the group. When people start running like that, I knew it was something.”

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement confirming the team’s players and their families are safe.

So sad.