Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With Dinner Date After Beach Outing | lovebscott.com

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan can’t seem to stay away from each other as the on again couple were spotted having dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

The reality TV star and her on-again/off-again boyfriend hung out together in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, May 4. In pictures circulating online, they were caught on camera by paparazzi as they left Cipriani’s celeb-friendly outpost.

Larsa went casual in a black Pink Floyd T-shirt and black pants. She wore her long tresses down while also wearing the two diamond rings she used to sport on her left ring finger prior to the breakup with Marcus earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Marcus looked sharp in a charcoal gray shirt and black pants. The 33-year-old entrepreneur carried a black jacket over one arm and wore a black newsboy cap.

While they didn’t show any PDA in photos from their weekend outing, the dinner date is enough to add to the confusion about their relationship status. The pair, who first sparked dating rumors in 2022 and went Instagram official in January 2023, first called it quits last year.

After a brief breakup, they rekindled their romance in the same year. In March of this year, reports emerged that the twosome had called it quits again. However, they sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted hitting a beach in Miami on April 17.

Despite their beach date, sources close to Larsa insisted that they’re not getting back together. The sources told theJasmineBrand that they met “just as friends” and are still figuring out their future.

In the wake of their reconciliation rumors, Charles Barkley slammed Larsa and Marcus over their “messy” relationship. “I feel bad for Michael; I feel bad for Scottie,” the 61-year-old said on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay” earlier this month about Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife and her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son. “That is so messy.”

via: AceShowbiz