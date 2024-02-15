Woman Formerly Known as Rachel Dolezal Loses School Job Over OnlyFans Account | lovebscott.com

Rachel Dolezal, a former teacher at the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, was terminated on Tuesday after the district found out about the adult content she promoted on social media.

via: People

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” Julie Farbarik, a spokeswoman for the Catalina Foothills Unified School District #16, said in a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

On Tuesday, NBC affiliate KVOA reported that Diallo was an employee at the Catalina Foothills School District and was linked to an OnlyFans account. The outlet noted that explicit images appearing to be Diallo were being shared on Reddit.

An Instagram account with Diallo’s name and former name includes several mentions of an OnlyFans page, where she posts “creative content and [gives] fans a more intimate look into my life” for a $9.99 per month subscription fee. The link to the OnlyFans account includes the name Rachel Dolezal.

According to district board meeting records, Diallo was hired as an after-school instructor, effective on Aug. 9, 2023, reports the Arizona Daily Star. The contract would run through May 24, 2024, and pay $19 an hour.

Farbarik told the Daily Star in an email that Diallo was a part-time after-school extended-day instructor for the Community Schools Program, working with students in the K-5 grade levels. “She was also a substitute with Educational Services Inc., our contracted substitute provider,” Farbarik wrote to the outlet.

Diallo was the center of controversy in 2015. She identified as Black, despite being the daughter of two White parents. She later resigned as president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Wash. amid the scandal.