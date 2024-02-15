Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reunite for Valentine’s Day Outing at Miami Flower Shop After Split | lovebscott.com

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are hanging out in public again.

via: Page Six

Pictures obtained by TMZ showed the “Real Housewives of Miami” star and the son of Michael Jordan at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami, Fla., just days after Page Six confirmed they called it quits.

The duo appeared to not be hiding as they waited in line. Pippen wore a bright red sports bra and matching leggings paired with sunglasses, while Marcus sported a white T-shirt with a fanny pack, hat and shades.

They left the flower shop carrying a vase filled with two dozen roses as spies watched them head back to the reality star’s house, per the outlet.

Multiple insiders told us Monday that Pippen, 49, and Marcus, 33, broke up after a year of dating due to “tension” in their relationship allegedly caused by Marcus’ dad after he “publicly” denounced their relationship to paparazzi last year.

“Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” our source explained.

The insider furthered friction between the former couple was also heightened by Michael’s ongoing feud with Scottie Pippen, who is Larsa’s ex-husband.

“The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue,” the source said.

“At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children,” the insider continued, adding “family comes before everything” with the Bravo Star and Marcus.