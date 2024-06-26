Kandi Burruss Says Felt 'Depressed' When She 'Didn’t Lose Any Weight' on Ozempic: 'What Is Wrong with Me?' | lovebscott.com

Kandi Burruss tried to shed a few pounds with the help of Ozempic — but she says it didn’t work for her.

via People:

The Xscape singer, 48, recently appeared on PageSix’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and revealed that she previously tried Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It’s one of the brand names for semaglutide — also known as Wegovy — which works in the brain to impact satiety. Over the past two years it has become very popular for weight loss, both in and out of Hollywood.

“Last year, I tried it,” she told the outlet. “I saw so many people who were trying it and losing weight. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try this.’ And I didn’t lose any weight.”

Burruss said a lot of her friends told her that “something must be wrong” or maybe she needed a “higher dosage” of the drug. The doctor who prescribed her the medication was also surprised by the lack of results.

“My doctor was like, ‘I don’t know what the problem is, I’m not seeing this in other people,’” she recalled. “It didn’t curb my appetite. I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I can’t eat.’ Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal and dessert, okay? It didn’t stop anything for me.”

Burruss admitted that not being able to lose weight with Ozempic even started to take a toll on her mentally. “When you see it worked for other people and it doesn’t work for you, it makes you depressed,” she said. “Realistically, it makes you feel like, ‘What is wrong with me? Why is it not working for me?’”

Instead of using Ozempic, Burruss said she’s now trying other ways to lose weight — working out more, eating healthy and using Hydroxycut. She said she’s trying to get back to how she felt last year after gaining weight following her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year.

“After I left Housewives, I was eating good, living good. Now, mind you, I was already 10 pounds over my desired weight at the top of the year. But then, when I announced that I was not going to do Housewives anymore, I was eating dessert every day, taking trips, just living it up,” she told the outlet. “Before I knew it, I was like 170-something pounds. And it was not cute.”

The reality star said her “ultimate goal” right now is to lose 20 lbs.

“But I would love, love to overall lose 30 so that I can be into my 130s. I have this joke, like, I haven’t weighed 130-something since I was 30-something,” Burruss said with a laugh. “It has been years since I felt like I was real slim and trim — slim-thick, as I like to call it. It’s been a minute and I would love to just see myself get back to that, to my best self.”

Ozempic doesn’t work for everyone — but maybe she’ll find success with other semaglutide medications.