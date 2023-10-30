Kandi Burruss Offers a Classy & Kind Response to Keith Lee's Review of 'Old Lady Gang' Restaurant [Video]

Kandi Burruss saw popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee’s review of his and his family’s experience at her ‘Old Lady Gang’ restaurant and she’s ready to ‘speak on it’ — sort of.

In case you’re not up to speed, Keith has been spending time in Atlanta reviewing some of the city’s more popular restaurants and his experiences haven’t all been so great — including his experience at Kandi’s restaurant.

See his review below:

KEITH LEE WALKED OUT OF OLD LADY GANG ????? pic.twitter.com/NMF3Kvsgeb — ???? (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 30, 2023

Kandi took to social media to address Keith’s video and offered a kind, classy, response — unlike some of the other Atlanta restaurant owners.

Take a look:

We wonder if Kandi will address this on ‘Kandi and the Gang’ season 2?