Kandi Burruss Addresses LaTocha Scott’s “Residuals” Challenge: “When You [Got] Kicked Out?”

LaTocha Scott recently made headlines after sharing an emotional freestyle rendition of Chris Brown’s song “Residuals.” In the video, posted on Instagram, the Xscape singer poured her heart out about personal struggles, including her estrangement from her sister, Tamika Scott, and her separation from husband Rocky Bivens.

Kandi Burruss addressed her former bandmate on the red carpet at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood.

When asked by VIBE if fans can expect an Xscape reunion in the near future, Burruss feels that’s the least of Scott’s issues, especially considering that she wasn’t “kicked out” of the group.

“She said it best. I think she addressed the issues with her personal life or issues with her family and then us […] I feel like fix what’s happening in the family and then it could be a talk about what’s going on with us because realistically, I thought it was little untrue to talk about you got kicked out,” Burruss explained.

Burruss questioned, “When you get kicked out? I don’t know about that. That didn’t necessarily, that wasn’t true.” During one part of Scott’s cover, she stated, “Losing everything was rough […] Losing my sister was insane/ Getting kicked out of my group was insane.”

Burruss noted, “But I do think there was some issues, some decisions on her part that made it to where we ain’t doing nothing. You know what I mean? It’s like you said you didn’t want to do no shows with us. We just continued doing what we supposed to be doing and I think the stuff that’s going on with the family is what made it hard to rekindle anything else.”

Tamika Scott also responded to her sister’s claims on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

She first praised her sister’s vocal performance, but urged her sister to “pull up,” adding, “let’s talk about these residuals.” Tamika also shared that when LaTocha and their mother saw her at an event recently, they both walked out, which was heartbreaking for Tamika. She feels she would’ve “fell into [their] arms” and cried if they would’ve approached her to reconcile.

LaTocha left Xscape after signing a deal with Motown Gospel in 2023.

