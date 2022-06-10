Justin Bieber Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Which Causes Facial Paralysis [Video]

Justin Bieber revealed a shocking diagnosis in a video shared on social media on Friday (June 10).

via: Complex

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to reveal he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause facial paralysis. Bieber shared the news just days after he was forced to postpone a number of tour dates, citing health concerns.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear—my facial nerves—and has caused by face to have paralysis,” he said in a nearly three-minute video.

Bieber pointed out that the right side of his face was unable to move, as he could only smile and blink on the left side.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he continued. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”

Bieber went on to say that he would now spend his time resting so he can get back to doing “what I was born to do.”

