Rapper FBG Cash Reportedly Fatally Shot in Chicago

Ra[[er FBG Cash was reportedly shot and killed early Friday morning in Chicago.

via Complex:

Per a report from regional outlet WLS-TV, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of West 81st Street. A woman who was also inside the vehicle at the time was shot as well, with the report stating she was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The man, per the report, was later identified by Cook County officials as Tristian Hamilton, a.k.a. FBG Cash. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the Advocate Christ Medical Center with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

When reached for comment, a rep with the Chicago Police Department said the suspect was driving a black four-door sedan. The unidentified individual exited the sedan and opened fire, ultimately killing the 31-year-old victim and leaving the 29-year-old woman with “gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back.” The individual then returned to the sedan and left the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Complex has reached out to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for additional comment. This post may be updated.

FBG Cash was slated to premiere his new video for “Crazy Lane” on Friday. As news of his reported death started to spread, fans took to the video’s premiere chat, as well as to Cash’s Instagram page, to offer their condolences.

In a recent interview on the Drea O Show, as seen below, Cash reflected on mortality and offered some candid remarks about what he had overcome in his life to get to where he was at 31.

“So much malicious shit going on in the world and I still overrode it,” he said at the time. “I weathered the storm with all that shit. I don’t think it’s in my cards. I really don’t. … I think I’m gonna die of old age.”

Another young life gone too soon. RIP.