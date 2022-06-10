TikTok Star and Model Cooper Noriega Found Dead Hours After Chilling Social Media Post

TikTok star and model Cooper Noriega was found dead less than a day after he shared a post on social media about dying at a young age.

He was 19.

via Complex:

Noriega, who had over 1.7 million followers on his TikTok account, died on Thursday, TMZ reported. According to law enforcement sources, police were called to a mall parking lot just outside of Los Angeles, where the young social media star was found unconscious. When paramedics arrived at the scene they were unable to revive him.

He wasn’t in a vehicle at the time of his death, and there were apparently no signs of trauma on his body. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but an autopsy is set to be performed soon. He posted his most recent TikTok video just hours before he died this week, and one of the clips he shared yesterday saw him ponder from bed, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” Noriega frequently got high viewership numbers on his videos, with some clips garnering millions of views.

In a post on Instagram last week, he launched a public Discord server to discuss mental health issues with his fans. The post also saw him open up about his struggles with addiction, something he said he’s been dealing with since he was just 9 years old.

So sad.