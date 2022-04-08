  1. Home
  2. News

Justice-Designate Ketanji Brown Jackson Joins President Biden and Vice President Kamla Harris at The White House [Photo + Video]

April 08, 2022 3:25 PM PST

Today, during a celebration outside the White House, President Biden and his Supreme Court nominee, Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, leaned heavily into the historic nature of her confirmation as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history. Biden called it “a moment of real change in American history” as he basked in a moment that has energized his party’s base.

Jackson, noting that it had taken 115 previous appointments before a Black woman was confirmed to the court, declared, “We’ve made it.” She thanked God and long list of friends, family and colleagues. Vice President Harris, the first Black woman to hold her job, also joined the celebration, saying Jackson would “inspire generations of leaders.”

Share This Post

Tags:Justice Ketanji Brown JacksonPresident BidenVice President Kamala Harris