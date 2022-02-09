Julia Fox Speaks on Her Relationship with Kanye West, Addresses Tabloid Comparisons Between Her and Kim K [Video]

Julia Fox is doing more press about her career relationship with Kanye West and newfound proximity to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The interview comes days after she revealed they’re in an “open” relationship.

via Complex:

“I mean, I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” Fox—who, alongside Niki Takesh, hosts the Forbidden Fruits podcast—said when asked about any “label” associated with her and Ye’s relationship during a recent Call Her Daddy chat.

Asked to recall the first thing Ye ever said to her, the actress/artist/designer revealed it was something along the lines of “sup, it’s Ye” via text after getting her number from a mutual friend. As for her first impression of the Donda and Donda 2 artist, the No Sudden Move star (as seen in the clip above) noted she swiftly picked up on a unique magnetism.

“Super magnetic. Like, very attractive. … He’s attractive physically but I mean also just, like, the vibe is very attractive,” she said. “At least for me, I felt like I wanted to gravitate toward [that].”

Around the 51:25 mark in the full interview, Fox was asked to respond to those who continue to criticize her and Ye’s pairing as a relationship of the “not real” variety. “I mean, time will tell,” said Fox, who rang in her birthday this month with Ye and Birkins. “You’ll just see.”

Fox was asked about tabloids and social media’s ongoing insistence on comparing her with Kim Kardashian, who—as previously reported—touched on her divorce from Ye in a Vogue profile published Wednesday.

“Well, we’ve worn some of, like, the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them,” Fox said when addressing those comparisons. “I knew that Kim had worn it previously but I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It wasn’t even a thing. But it is unfortunate because, you know, women are always pitted against each other and obviously, like, there’s 10 years of history that they have prior and I don’t wanna ever, like, step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”

Elaborating further, Fox criticized the “nastier narrative” that’s often presented instead of the one that she argues is more apt.

“If anything, I feel like the conversation should be like, ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye,’ you know what I mean?” she told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. “If anything, I feel like that’s kind of what that shows, but obviously people wanna run with the more, like, nastier narrative and make people feel bad.”

Alright, Julia. Meanwhile — Kanye’s on the internet begging God to bring his family back together.