Memphis Mom Who Fatally Stabbed 4 of Her 5 Kids Is Sentenced to Life in Prison

Shanynthia Gardner, the Memphis, Tennessee, mother convicted of killing four of her five children, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for their murders.

With her sentence, she faces the possibility of parole in 51 years.

via People:

The sentence comes after Gardner was accused of slitting the throats of her four youngest children in 2016: 4-year-old Tallen; 3-year-old Sya; 2 year-old Sahvi; and 6-month old Yahzi.

PEOPLE previously reported that Gardner’s eldest child, Dallen Clayton, was 7 years old at the time and fled the Memphis, Tenn., apartment unharmed. He was held in protective custody after the killings.

Gardner had the younger children with Martin Gardner, who was her husband when the murders took place. Dallen is from a previous relationship.

Gardner was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in association with aggravated child abuse, four counts of first-degree murder in association with aggravated child neglect and four counts each of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Gardner has a history of mental health issues. According to KMOV4, her sister once testified that she had experienced mental health episodes.

WATN-TV reported that throughout the trial prosecutors agreed that Gardner had mental health issues, but argued that she was still aware of her actions. The news outlet added that prosecutors expect the sentence to be appealed.

And she’s got the nerve to smile in her mugshot. Lock her up.