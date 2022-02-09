Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed, Died from a Head Injury

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been confirmed.

via People:

One month after the Full House star was found dead on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died due to head trauma.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said on Wednesday. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s family added that they’ve been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” in the weeks since his death, and that the support has “been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” they continued. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom she shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

When Saget’s autopsy was completed on Jan. 10, authorities had said there was “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

The night before his death, the comedian performed what would be his final stand-up show outside of Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Saget also shared a selfie following the two-hour set and praised the “really nice audience,” adding, “Lots of positivity.”

“All the people were able to laugh, and that brought everyone together, just laughing over the fact that that is the part of Florida that we were all together in. His shows are just very personable, and he makes fun of himself for being a very wholesome dad and telling the jokes that he used to. It was just a really lovely show,” an audience member from the January show previously told PEOPLE.

One of Saget’s most beloved roles was portraying widower and father of three, Danny Tanner, on Full House. The family sitcom ran from the fall of 1987 through May 1995.

Saget, who was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos in the 1990s, was on TV dad to Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the family sitcom, in which they co-starred with John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber.

The Full House cast, along with series creator Jeff Franklin, previously paid tribute to Saget in a joint statement, in which they said, in part, “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us.”

The cast was among Saget’s closest friends who were in attendance on Jan. 14 when he was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh, Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin and Jonathan Silverman were also there to honor the late actor.

The next day, Rizzo, 42, spoke out on social media and shared a touching Instagram tribute to her late husband.

“I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” she wrote in part. “I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.”

“We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly,” she added. “I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that.”

In the weeks since, Saget’s friends have continued to honor him, most recently with a tribute event at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, which Stamos said was “the sendoff he would have truly loved.”

On Wednesday, Rizzo honored her husband on the one-month anniversary of his death by posting a video montage of her and Saget enjoying food and drinks around the world.

“One month without this incredible man,” she wrote along with the emotional Instagram clip. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world.”

“We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him,” she added, before concluding her post with, “Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

So sad.