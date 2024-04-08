Jonathan Majors Sentenced to 52-Week Domestic Violence Intervention Program | lovebscott.com

Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced to probation but avoided jail time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star’s career.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

Majors was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program after being convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in December.

The charges, which are a misdemeanor and a violation, carried a sentence of up to one year in prison. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of domestic violence programming, with a six-month jail alternative if Majors failed to complete programming, as well as a full order of protection for Jabbari.

The 52-week sentencing is due to take place in person in Los Angeles and the full order of protection was granted. The charge of harassment was dismissed on a conditional discharge.

The charges stem from an incident on March 25, 2023, when Majors was riding in a car with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. She testified that she saw a text on Majors’ phone that read: “Oh how I wish to be kissing you” and grabbed the phone from Majors, who pried her finger from the phone, grabbed her arm and right hand, twisted her forearm and struck her head to get the phone away from her. She said he later threw her back into the car, which relates to the harassment violation.

A jury convicted on two charges and found Majors not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree after a two week trial.

Wearing a patterned coat, black suit and black shirt, Majors walked into the court room Monday with girlfriend Meagan Good, who has been with him throughout the trial, and hugged and shook hands with a row of supporters, all of whom had been wearing red beanies. Majors was also carrying a red beanie and a Bible. He appeared to be reading the Bible before the sentencing began.

Jabbari was in attendance with members of her family and read a victim impact statement out loud to the court, saying that in addition to the alleged abuse at the center of the case, the abuse continued after the trial.

“He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said.

“I will not rest until I feel that he’s not a danger to anyone else,” she said.

Majors did not make a statement, with his attorney, Priya Chaudhry saying, that Jabbari would “attempt to use it against him in her civil case.”

Despite the possible sentence, many legal experts did not expect Majors to face any jail time, since it is his first conviction. And the actor is appealing the charges.