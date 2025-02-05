Jonathan Majors Not Currently Under Consideration For Marvel Return, Despite Report

BY: Walker Published 35 minutes ago

A rumor was making the internet rounds that Marvel Studios were reportedly reconsidering bringing back Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Jonathan has not engaged in any talks to return to the MCU after he was booted in 2023 following a guilty verdict in his criminal trial.

Despite rumors of a potential return gaining traction on fan websites, our sources say the studio is not considering bringing Jonathan back into the MCU fold.

Jonathan was well on his way to becoming Marvel’s big villain, Kang the Conqueror, a couple years ago … but it all came crashing down only hours after he was found guilty on two of four counts in his criminal trial, in which he was accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend.

Majors has been working hard to rehab his image ever since … but an MCU return is not in the cards … at least for now.

