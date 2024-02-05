Jessica Alba Launches Production Company Lady Spitfire: ‘I Am Absolutely Thrilled' | lovebscott.com

Jessica Alba has another new business venture.

via Page Six:

The actress and entrepreneur, 42, revealed on Instagram Monday that she is starting her own production company — called Lady Spitfire — alongside producer Tracey Nyberg.

“& we’re officially open for business ???” she captioned a screenshot Deadline’s article about the news.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce the launch of Lady Spitfire – my new production company!”

Alba was “inspired” to start the company in an effort to tell more diverse stories with strong female leads, which she says was lacking when she entered the industry.

“I feel it is my duty to make it easier for dreams to be realized and potential to be met for women and minorities, particularly those in my community,” she continued.

“This is just the beginning… I cannot wait to see what we get to create and build,” she concluded. “The best is yet to come ?.”

The star told Deadline that “reimagining and redefining how women and minorities show up in the world through great stories is [her] passion.”

“I believe that my children and the next generation shouldn’t have to face the same barriers as I have,” she said.

Alba — who also owns The Honest Company, a multi-million dollar consumer goods brand — said that Lady Spitfire is already up and running, with several films slated in the coming year.

In fact, the “Fantastic Four” actress is already shooting the second season of her “Honest Renovations” home improvement series for Lady Spitfire.

Meanwhile, Nyberg — who produced the Golden Globe-nominated series “Lessons in Chemistry” — told the outlet that he “couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Jessica.”

“Working with talented creators to entertain audiences — whether it’s in film or television – has always been what motivates me,” he explained.

“And we are in a unique moment to bring diverse perspectives to a wide audience — the specificity of these stories is their strength and what will make them resonate.”

Alba now joins a long list of celebrities that have started their own production companies over the years — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Amy Poehler and Reese Witherspoon, whose Hello Sunshine production company also “puts women at the center of every story.”

Along with Lady Spitfire and her Honest brand, Alba is also a New York Times bestselling author thanks to the success of her 2013 book, “The Honest Life.”

The mother of three also co-wrote a children’s book, “A Bear to Share,” alongside Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

Alba serves as a brand ambassador for Baby2Baby — a nonprofit that provides children living in poverty with basic necessities — to add to her long list of responsibilities.

We knew she’d find her way back to Hollywood eventually.