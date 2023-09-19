Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Divorcing Because of 'Family Values and Expectations,' Source Says

Jeezy and his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, were reportedly not on the same page when it came to certain things in their marriage.

via: Entertainment Tonight

A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, and the former co-host of The Real weren’t on the same page when it came to “certain family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the source explains.

Mai, 44, and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April 2019. They made things Instagram official in September 2019. The couple went on to tie the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2021, before they welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

Jeezy is also a dad to three older children — Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra — from previous relationships.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jeezy filed for divorce on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court. The documents state they’ve been separated, the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy also wants joint legal custody of their daughter.

The documents further state that they signed a prenuptial agreement the day before they got married. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report the news. ET has reached out to Jeezy and Mai’s reps for comment.

Jeezy’s filing comes more than two years after he and the media personality tied the knot.

On the day of Jeezy’s filing, the rapper shared a gallery of photos to Instagram alongside a caption that seemingly references the impending split.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he captioned the carousel.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo is one of the many to comment on the post’s implications, writing, “The caption … Sir! ??”

Prior to getting engaged in March 2020, Mai told ET that she and Jeezy were in quarantine together.

“[We] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, ‘Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster,'” she told ET at the time. “We’re [doing] amazing.”

“I’m a super introvert, meaning I love quality conversations, I love intimacy. I love thoughtful presence for one another, so this is a dream for me and it allows me to focus on how to support people who need it out there,” she added, noting she’s learned Jeezy is “such an inspiring person to be around.”

Nearly three months after their intimate wedding, Mai shared with ET why being married to Jeezy felt “1,000 percent” different.

“Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” she said at the time. “I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

This will be Mai’s second divorce. She married actor Freddy Harteis in 2007, and they divorced in 2018. This will be Jeezy’s first divorce.