James Harden Responds to Rumor He Paid Saweetie $100k to Go on a Date with Him

James Harden wants you to know that he did NOT offer Saweetie $100,000 to go out with him.

via HNHH:

This story is so salacious in nature that it eventually went viral online, and since then, many have taken to their respective social media platforms to give some commentary. For instance, just hours ago, 50 Cent commented on the matter and seemed very suspicious of Harden’s alleged actions. Now, Harden himself is speaking out about the whole thing, and he is denying every single word of it.

“I’m tired of people creating these fake ass stories knowing I really don’t speak on bullshit,” Harden said. “Leave me out of all the weird shit. Shit trash. Back to my real life. I really stay out the way. Cashapp 100K? Beat it.”

It’s unclear as to where this rumor even came from, as it seems pretty out of the blue, and truly out of the ordinary. Regardless, it was something Harden felt he needed to respond to and it’s nice to have some clarity on the situation.

See James’ post below.

