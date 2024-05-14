Jade Cargill Wants Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Trina & Latto To Appear In WWE | lovebscott.com

WWE is no stranger to bringing celebrities into the world of professional wrestling, whether it be to have them serve as special guest hosts of “WWE Raw,” treat the WWE Universe to live music, or even take some bumps in the ring.

In the last decade, rising stars like Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Jade Cargill transformed women’s wrestling. Now, Cargill aims to fuse women’s wrestling with hip-hop. On the “Battleground” podcast, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill discussed the prospect of hip-hop artists entering WWE.

“I would love to see Latto,” Cargill tells Battleground hosts about dream celebrity match-ups. “I would love to see Megan Thee Stallion. I would love to see Nicki [Minaj]. There’s a couple people I would love to see in the ring. I had [rapper] Trina with me as well [in AEW].”

Cargill added: “If they’re welcome for the challenge and want to take these bumps and these hits, bring them on. If they’re willing to work hard obviously, because to be a part of this industry is a gift. It’s hard work. I think it’s something that we shouldn’t just invite anybody to because we work hard, and we want people that respect the business and that’s going to go out there and put their best foot out as well and hold these secrets.”

There have been instances of rap stars such as Wale, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne appearing in WWE programming, but women’s hip hop has never interacted with WWE stars outside of social media.

via: Hot97