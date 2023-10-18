Jada Pinkett Smith on Getting Tupac Shakur’s Ashes from Suge Knight [Video]

It’s been 27 years since Tupac Shakur was gunned down and killed in Las Vegas.

via: Extra

“Extra” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer sat down with Jada, who opened up about her relationship with the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

In 1996, the hip-hop giant was ambushed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas while riding in a BMW with rap mogul Suge Knight.

After Tupac died, Suge sent his ashes to Jada, who was devastated by the “whole thing.”

She emphasized, “Having to receive Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment and I’ll put it like that, to just get him in that little cardboard box, and yes, I was very rageful about the whole thing, about everything.”

While Jada recalled that Suge was somewhat cavalier when he delivered Tupac’s ashes, she didn’t want to make anything of it. She said, “Let me tell you something, one thing I’ve learned, not to make assumptions. Lord knows so many assumptions have been made about me, of what people know, front facing, and there’s always more to the story, so I can’t make assumptions.”

Jada and Tupac met while they were students at Baltimore School of Arts.

Jada has called Tupac her “soulmate,” even though they were never romantically involved. She explained, “On the internet, there’s been a whole lot of things about me calling Tupac my soulmate, and I think people regard soulmate just in a romantic way. Soulmates aren’t just romantic, because as you read in the book, Pac and I were not romantic, but he is a soulmate, I know I will see him again.”