Jack Harlow Says Andre 3000 Is His Dream Collaboration [Photo + Video]

Jack Harlow stopped by Today to perform a slew of his summer hits, including “Nail Tech,” “Industry Baby,” “What’s Poppin’,” and “First Class.” This year has proven to be a big one for Harlow, who released his buzzy sophomore album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You, back in May. On the album’s tracklist are several big-name collaborators, including Pharrell Williams, Drake, and Justin Timberlake.

Before Harlow took to the stage as the latest artist to visit TODAY’s Citi Concert Series, where he performed his hit singles “Nail Tech,” “Industry Baby,” “What’s Poppin’” and “First Class,” the Louisville rapper chopped it up with the NBC anchors.

When asked to share his dream collaboration, Harlow wasted no time dropping Andre 3000’s name.

“Andre 3000, that’s a big one I’ve been manifesting for a while,” he revealed. “A lot of the collaborations you just named are ones that in interviews over the years I hadn’t done yet. … I was like man, I just want Pharrell, Drake — and then they would happen. I’m just gonna keep saying Andre 3000 with faith that it will happen.”

Harlow’s TODAY show appearance arrives just a few weeks before he’s scheduled to go on tour in support of his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

The 22-date trek kicks off September 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Miami, among other cities, before wrapping at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 16.

