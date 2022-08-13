  1. Home
Kim Zolciak’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Ariana Arrested for DUI in Georgia

August 13, 2022 1:57 PM PST


Ariana Biermann, the daughter of former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann was arrested and booked on 3 separate alcohol-related charges in Georgia.

The 20-year-old was charged with misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.

It’s unclear what exactly went down, but her boyfriend Hudson McLeroy — also 20 — was arrested on alcohol-related charges alongside her.

He was booked for DUI, plus purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit.

Kim not Kroy have commented on the incident.

Tags:Kim Zolciak Biermann