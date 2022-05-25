Isaiah Rashad Sits Down with Joe Budden for First Interview Since Sex Tape Leak [Video]

Isaiah Rashad will speak his piece this week.

via: Rap-Up

The TDE rapper sits down with Joe Budden for his first interview since the February leak of a video that appeared to show him sexually involved with other men. Before the full interview is released later this week, Budden has shared a teaser.

“When all of the chaos broke and I saw the news and the headlines, my first thing as a journalist was, I’m gonna watch that interview when it happens,” Budden says. “I wonder who the hell’s gonna have to go with that.”

Rashad awkwardly laughs before Joe says, “And it’s me.”

He then goes on to question him about his sexuality. “For the people who didn’t know, how do you identify today?”

Rashad appears to stumble for words before the clip ends.

Rashad previously addressed the headlines during his performance at Coachella last month. He opened his emotional set with a video montage featuring soundbites from interviews with Budden, Boosie Badazz, and The Game, all weighing in on the sex tape.

Before leaving the stage, he thanked his supporters. “I see all the messages and all that sh*t, all the positivity,” he said. “Y’all ni**as done kept me alive these last couple months.”

Get a sneak peek before the full interview is released on Thursday.