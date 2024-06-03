Is It Safe to Travel to Jordan as a Woman?

Jordan, a Middle Eastern gem, offers a blend of ancient history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. Known for the iconic Petra, the sprawling Wadi Rum desert, and the therapeutic Dead Sea, Jordan attracts travelers from around the world. The country boasts a rich cultural heritage, with bustling markets, delicious cuisine, and a population renowned for its friendliness. But for women considering a trip to Jordan, understanding the local culture and safety considerations is essential for a smooth and enjoyable experience.

About Jordan’s Culture

In Jordan, the culture around women is influenced by traditional values, yet it is generally open and respectful. While Jordanian women actively participate in education and the workforce, the society remains somewhat conservative, especially in rural areas. It’s a place where foreign women are usually treated with respect and curiosity, often receiving warm welcomes and offers of assistance from locals. This welcoming attitude, combined with the need to understand and respect local customs, is crucial for a smooth and enjoyable experience.

When planning your trip to Jordan, here are four key things to know for a safe experience:

Dress Modestly

Jordan is more liberal than its neighbors, but modest clothing is still advisable. Wear loose-fitting clothes covering the shoulders, arms, and legs is recommended. This shows respect for the local culture and helps avoid unwanted attention. In cities like Amman, you might see more relaxed dress codes, but it’s always better to err on the side of caution. A light scarf can be useful for visiting religious sites or covering up when needed.

Travel Smart

Jordan is generally safe, but it’s important to stay vigilant like any other travel destination. Avoid walking alone late at night, especially in unfamiliar areas. Using reputable transportation options, like registered taxis or ride-sharing services, adds a layer of safety. If you’re using public transportation, it’s good to know that women often sit at the front of the bus. Also, consider joining group tours to visit remote areas like Wadi Rum or the Dead Sea. These tours offer safety in numbers and rich local insights from guides.

Respect and Awareness

Understanding cultural norms can significantly enhance your experience. A handshake is common when greeting someone, but let the other person initiate it. It’s also polite to stand when an elder enters the room. While English is widely spoken in tourist areas, learning a few basic Arabic phrases can go a long way in connecting with locals. Remember, taking photos of people without permission is considered disrespectful.

LGBTQIA+ Considerations

If you’re LGBTQIA+, it’s good to know that being LGBTQIA+ isn’t illegal in Jordan, and there is a growing, albeit discreet, community. This growing community is a testament to the increasing acceptance and inclusivity in the country. However, public displays of affection are generally frowned upon, regardless of sexual orientation. While Jordan is relatively more tolerant, being discreet and aware of the local sensitivities is advised. LGBTQIA+ travelers can enjoy their visit comfortably by respecting cultural norms and being mindful of their surroundings.

By respecting the local culture, dressing modestly, and being aware of your surroundings, you can enjoy all Jordan offers safely. The blend of historical sites, natural beauty, and warm hospitality makes it a unique place to explore.