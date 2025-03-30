BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 2 days ago

Travel has long been a source of joy, self-discovery, and cultural exchange. But for Black gay men, exploring the world hasn’t always felt safe or accessible. That’s where Michael Henderson, founder and CEO of B.A.G. Travel (Black and Gay Travel), steps in. His mission is to create a travel community that prioritizes safety, cultural connection, and visibility for Black LGBTQIA+ travelers.

From breaking stereotypes about travel destinations to curating immersive group trips, Henderson is reshaping how Black LGBTQIA+ globetrotters experience the world. Here’s how he’s doing it and why his work matters.

Who Is Michael Henderson?

Advertisement

Known by friends as the “booking friend” who always has the best trip ideas, Henderson turned his passion into a full-blown business in 2021 after traveling to more than 40 countries.

Henderson is a Los Angeles native and USC grad with a Master of Science in Urban Planning who brings cultural awareness and community vision to every trip he curates. He also serves on the executive board for the Black Travel Expo in Atlanta, making sure Black travelers — especially those in the LGBTQIA+ community — are seen, heard, and centered.

When he’s not planning life-changing adventures, you’ll find him hiking, snapping photos, or repping his favorite team — the Lakers. His favorite cities? Tokyo, Berlin, Cape Town, Vancouver, and Hong Kong. These cities provide a mix of beauty, culture, and global vibes — just like the experiences he creates.

Why He Created B.A.G. Travel

Advertisement

Henderson launched B.A.G. Travel with a clear mission: to empower Black gay men to travel confidently, safely, and authentically. He noticed that many travel platforms catered either to the general LGBTQIA+ community or to Black travelers but rarely to both. This lack of representation made it difficult for Black gay men to find spaces where they felt fully seen and included.

“From both LGBTQIA+ people and Black people, I’ll often hear, ‘They don’t like us there.’ I’m like, ‘Where did you hear that? Who is they?’ Why don’t I take you and show you?” Henderson told Pink Ticket Travel. “There’s no one ‘they’ in the places that I travel to, so I want to break down the misconceptions that create fear and hesitation.”

His company is designed to help the entire Black LGBTQIA+ community do just that. Through carefully curated travel experiences, Henderson ensures that travelers can explore the world without fear while also feeling connected to a larger community.

Advertisement

The Mission and Values of B.A.G. Travel

At its core, B.A.G. Travel is about more than just vacations — it focuses on the following:

Visibility – Increasing representation for Black travelers in global travel spaces.

Safety – Ensuring that destinations and accommodations are LGBTQIA+ and Black traveler-friendly.

Community – Connecting like-minded travelers who share similar experiences.

Education – Providing insights on how to navigate different cultures as a Black gay traveler.

Projects and Group Travel Experiences

Advertisement

Since launching, B.A.G. Travel has curated a variety of group trips and social events, bringing together Black LGBTQIA+ professionals for unforgettable adventures. The travel company specializes in experiences that go beyond typical circuit parties and tourist traps, focusing instead on:

Luxury retreats and cultural immersions in destinations like South Africa, Brazil, and Thailand.

Wellness and self-care getaways, combining relaxation with personal growth.

Community-based travel, where travelers connect with local Black and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Group trips tailored for professionals, offering a space to unwind while networking with like-minded individuals.

For Black LGBTQIA+ individuals who have never traveled internationally, B.A.G. Travel provides the guidance and reassurance needed to take that first step. For seasoned travelers, it offers a network of like-minded individuals looking to explore in a safe and affirming environment.

Henderson believes that travel is about more than sightseeing — it’s about expanding one’s worldview. That’s why he encourages travelers to venture beyond mainstream vacation spots and experience new cultures firsthand.

How B.A.G. Travel Challenges Stereotypes

Advertisement

One of Henderson’s key goals is to dispel myths that certain destinations are completely off-limits to Black and LGBTQIA+ travelers.

“When I was in Thailand, there were some places where I thought, I might be the first Black person they’ve ever seen in their lives. And I got stares. I didn’t find them insulting, but it was kind of weird,” Henderson said. ”It just means we don’t travel enough, so I want to encourage more visibility. And I take it upon myself to give people that opportunity. I view it as a duty.”

While some places do present challenges, he argues that education and proper planning can help travelers make informed decisions rather than letting fear dictate their choices.

Michael Henderson’s B.A.G. Travel is more than a travel agency — it’s a movement. For the travel industry, it serves as a wake-up call: representation matters, and Black LGBTQIA+ travelers deserve to be seen, heard, and accommodated.

Advertisement

Through group trips, cultural immersions, and breaking travel stereotypes, Henderson is ensuring that globetrotters see themselves reflected in the world of travel—one adventure at a time.

Are you a Black gay traveler looking for community, adventure, and new experiences? Let us know where you’d like to travel in the comments!