5 Safest Cities For LGBTQIA+ travelers

Traveling as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community isn’t always so straightforward when it comes to safety. Take some of the fear out of your trip by going to these cities that are safest for LGBTQIA+ travelers. Feeling secure to be yourself helps you explore the world better and a bit of research will ensure a safer experience. Whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple, or traveling in a group, your concerns are beyond legitimate .

The Spartacus Gay Travel Index has 18 categories to measure the legal situations and living conditions for members of the queer community in countries around the world. Some of the categories include transgender rights, LGBT marketing, HIV travel restrictions, and prosecution. They strike a balance in their report between the experiences of locals and the desires of queer vacationers.

Five safest cities for LGBTQIA+ travelers

1. Madrid, Spain

The capital of Spain, Madrid tops this list replete with activities for everyone. From art to Unesco World Heritage sites and flamenco dancing, you’ll have an overflow of culture to explore. Head to Chueca Square for your shopping, eating, and partying needs. Day drink at Lakama Bar, then go to Marta. And if you’re in the mood for a drag show, make your way to Malamala.

2. Montevideo, Uruguay

If you’ve been curious about South America, the coastal capital city of Montevideo, Uruguay welcomes you. Sip on yerba mate tea while taking in the historical architecture and mountains. After having tapas, you can walk it off along the Rambla, a 17-mile-long coastal boardwalk. This area of town called Ciudad Vieja, and is where you’ll find plenty of queer establishments. Have a drink at Chains and later in the night, Il Tempo has drag shows and dancing till the wee hours of the morning.

3. Taipei, Taiwan

Nicknamed “San Francisco of the East,” Taipei, Taiwan has beaches, mountains, and plenty in between. Make a beeline for the Ximending neighborhood where you’ll find the LGBTQIA+ cultural hub. The Red House is a multifunctional building with art, theatre, and restaurants. There, you can also get drinks in places like Cafe Dalida. You could also add Weiming Temple or Rabbit God Temple to your trip!

4. Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland has more to offer than the Sky Tower. You’ll find an abundance to do and see on the Karangahape Road or “K Road.” Relax with a drink before dancing all night at Eagle Bar, or catch a show at Caluzzi Bar and Cabaret. G.A.Y. Auckland is always a fan favorite.

5. Santiago, Chile

You’re in for some lovely treats in Santiago, Chile. Take in some street art, ride the cable car, and don’t forget to try Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Carmenère wines the country is known for. Check out Bombero Nuñez Street in the Bellavista vicinity to immerse yourself in local queer culture. If you’re peckish, you’ll want to book in advance to eat at Sarita Colonia. Then catch a drag show at Dionisio Divas or Farinelli. And then keep the party going at clubs Ex Bunker or Ex Femme.

In a lot of these cities, you’ll be spoiled for choice. May you get to experience another culture while feeling free to be yourself.

