The Internet Can’t Get Enough of the Viral #MilkCrateChallenge [Video]

It seems like every neighborhood in the country has gathered their finest milk crates and jumped on board.

via: Complex

Over the past several days, social media users have posted videos of the #MilkCrateChallenge, a viral trend in which participants attempt to climb a staircase of milk crates without falling. Though it may sound like a pretty simple task, the challenge has proven to be quite difficult for most people—so much that some are even placing large bets on who can and can’t complete it.

Individually, the standard industrial milk crate can withstand thousands of pounds of pressure; However, when stacked on top of one another, they provide very little stabilization. This means that the higher an individual climbs up the staircase, the harder it becomes to stay balanced, especially on uneven surfaces like lawns.

Some participants have successfully completed the challenge, but the vast majority have failed miserably. Of course, footage of the latter attempts is what has sparked the #MilkCrateChallenge viral sensation, as people can’t seem to get enough of watching people fall.

Aye y’all! Somebody won the milk crate challenge! Whole hood bet on Tee. Tee got paid ???? pic.twitter.com/6OMOyrGyQv — 0-41 (@runtelldatbish) August 18, 2021

You can check out some of the clips and reactions to the challenge below.

My boy picked up the black first ?this had to be the best one today ???????? #cratechallenge pic.twitter.com/RZRFM2YlG1 — Kartel Popi (@KartelPopi) August 21, 2021

these crate challenges getting out of hand ?????? pic.twitter.com/1kVkTXSDwD — ish. ? (@sobek2x) August 21, 2021

Who comes up with these things?