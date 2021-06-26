Iggy Azalea Responds to Criticism for Silence on Britney Spears Testimony: ‘I’ve Done What I’m Supposed to Do’

Twitter is calling out Britney Spears’ past collaborators for remaining silent all these years about her conservatorship and the allegations of abuse.

via Complex:

The viral tweet blasts Iggy Azalea, will.i.am, Christina Aguilera, G-Eazy, T.I, Madonna, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj for “remaining silent after Britney speaks up on abuse she’s faced by her conservators.”

Azalea took to Twitter Saturday to respond, revealing that she has in fact reached out to Britney.

“I am actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful,” she wrote. “Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that – I’m good.”

“I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out,” Azalea added. “I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE.”

Earlier this week, Spears publicly addressed the court with an unsettling account of her controversial conservatorship. Spears pleaded with the judge to end the guardian oversight, which was first implemented in 2008 following her public breakdown. She told the court the conservatorship has essentially stripped her of personal freedom, as she has no control over her finances, medical decisions, or how she spends time with her boyfriend.

Britney returned to Instagram Thursday to open up about her bombshell testimony.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret,” she wrote in a post. “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing,” Spears wrote in what was her first public statement since Wednesday’s court hearing. “… I think that’s what we all strive for!”

We’re still not convinced Britney is even running her Instagram account.

Iggy Azalea addresses a Tweet questioning why she and other collaborators remain silent after Britney Spears' testimony. pic.twitter.com/QcBaluwfsG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2021