Iggy Azalea Details Weird OnlyFans Requests [Video]

Iggy Azalea has revealed some of the weirdest OnlyFans requests she’s received.

via: HotNewHipHop

Lately, Iggy Azalea has been making nothing short of big boss moves. In an astounding eight-figure deal, she sold a portion of her recording masters. Elsewhere, her venture into the adult world of OnlyFans is said to be bringing in plenty of cash as well. While some celebrities stay private about their choice to sell content on the adult site, the mother of one has been loud and proud about promoting her page.

After being on tour with Pitbull for some time, the Australian has had time to sit down for interviews once again recently. Of course, fans are dying to know all about her “spicy site.” Thankfully, she’s been happy to tell all to hosts like Andy Cohen and Emily Ratajkowski. While speaking with the former on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, she specifically spoke about some of the strangest requests that have come in so far from her subscribers.

“They’ll send me like six hundred dollars just to send a voice note. Like, ‘I’d never suck your disgusting little f*cking d*ck! Is that even a d*ck? I wouldn’t even let my dog lick that d*ck,’” she laughed with the host earlier this month. Apparently, other users have also sent her money for simply calling them a “piece of shit.” Azalea says that it’s a game she’s become quite fond of playing in bed at night, getting paid to insult men while they send her hundreds.

She went on to tell Cohen, “‘They’ll be like, ‘Goddess Iggy. Please, please, please, please. I know that you don’t have time for my tiny little thing, but please can you just tell me what you think about it?’” In response to messages like this, the “Work” hitmaker reveals she demands $50 from the men for having her time tasted after insulting the size of their manhood. “And don’t you f*cking message me again unless you give me fifty dollars next time,’” she reportedly tells them afterward.