Halloween is the ultimate time to dress up, get creative, and celebrate queer love. And in honor of Halloween, we honor a classic movie’s theme! Who remembers “Never Been Kissed?” Yes, the popular romantic comedy starring Drew Barrymore from the late ’90s. That movie gave us plenty of unforgettable moments, but its revised prom theme — “Made for each other: Lovers throughout history” — set the perfect stage for some seriously iconic couple costumes. Although the new theme wasn’t explicitly stated, we couldn’t help but enjoy watching the characters dress up as famous pairs like Romeo and Juliet. And what better way to pay homage to that theme than iconic LGBTQIA+ couple costume ideas?

Here are the five iconic LGBTQIA+ couples costume ideas celebrating “lovers throughout history.”

1. Xena and Gabrielle

Xena and Gabrielle may not have been an official couple in “Xena: Princess Warrior.” Still, their connection is undeniable, and they’ve long been celebrated as an iconic queer duo in pop culture. LGBTQIA+ couples who want to channel fierce warrior energy will love this costume idea. Grab some armor, leather, and a staff for Gabrielle — together, you’ll be ready to take on the world (or at least the party).

2. Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac

Vampires are always a Halloween hit, but when you step into the shoes of Lestat and Louis from Ann Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire,” you’re embodying a truly iconic queer couple. And although they’re a bit toxic, no one can deny how much the two loved each other. Their relationship is dramatic, passionate, and mixed with a gothic aesthetic, perfect for the spooky season. Think flowing capes, old-world charm, and a love that spans centuries.

3. David and Patrick

David and Patrick from “Schitt’s Creek“ stole our hearts with their sweet and genuine love story. Their quirky style and charm make them a great option for a modern LGBTQIA+ couple costume idea. Think cozy sweaters, casual-cool vibes, and maybe a guitar for Patrick. Whether you’re serenading your partner or just enjoying the night, this costume is perfect for couples who love heartwarming TV romance.

4. Ruby and Sapphire

For fans of “Steven Universe,“ Ruby and Sapphire are the ultimate queer couple. Their deep love and emotional bond make them perfect for LGBTQIA+ couples who want to express connection and unity through their costumes. Ruby’s red, feisty look paired with Sapphire’s cool, blue calmness creates a beautiful contrast. When these two gems come together, they form a Garnet, symbolizing their love and devotion. This costume idea is all about celebrating love that transcends boundaries.

5. Brimsley and Reynolds

Brimsley and Reynolds from TV writer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes’ “Queen Charlotte” make a romantic and regal Halloween costume for couples who appreciate loyalty, secrecy, and a historical vibe. Despite the class divide and the demands of their royal duties, their devotion to one another makes them a standout couple. Suits, 18th century finery, and a touch of royal flair will make this LGBTQIA+ couple costume idea perfect for anyone who wants to channel elegance and deep emotional connection.

These LGBTQIA+ couples costume ideas offer something for every type of duo. Make this Halloween unforgettable by channeling the love, passion, and creativity of couples from throughout history and pop culture. It’s your time to shine as a #DynamicDuo!

What are your favorite LGBTQIA+ couples costume ideas? Comment below!