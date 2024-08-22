‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Snags Season 6 Renewal | www.lovebscott.com

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is coming back for yet another season.

via THR:

Ahead of its Sept. 9 return, the daytime talk show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will take it through the 2025-26 season. It will continue to air on CBS stations, though its time periods have been upgraded in seven of the top 20 markets. The Thursday announcement was made by Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

“Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” she noted in a statement. “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to The Drew Barrymore Showand its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness and spontaneity.”

The nationally syndicated show, which was mired in controversy last fall as itstrio of writers declined to return, is said to be averaging 1.1 million viewers. Barrymore and Jason Kurtz remain executive producers on the New York City-set show, which is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

“Over the last few seasons, stations have realized that The Drew Barrymore Show is like no other series in daytime, bringing Drew’s brand of positivity and ad-friendly content to viewers on a consistent basis,” added McMahon. “Many of these upgrades now pair Drew with a CBS Mornings lead-in, which has proven to be a powerful combination. This season, in markets where Drew airs at 9 AM, its ratings are 21 percent higher among total viewers when CBS mornings is the lead-in.”

Congrats to Drew and everyone involved!