Ice Cube Falls for False Claim Druski and Vince Staples Are Starring in ‘Friday’ Prequel, Calls Casting ‘Blasphemy’ [Photos]

Ice Cube is shutting down claims that there’s a “Friday” prequel on the way.

via: Complex

The rap legend seemingly fell for an unsubstantiated report that a Friday reboot starring Druski and Vince Staples was in the works.

“This is blasphemy,” Cube quote-tweeted. The original user later retweeted one of their older tweets that said, “Twitter is all about lying, joking and spreading misinformation,” ultimately debunking their own claim.

Twitter is all about lying, joking and spreading misinformation ?? — . (@OhThatMarco) November 17, 2021

Ironically, Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson apparently fell for the same kind of fake casting report from this account a few months ago about a Boyz n the Hood remake.

Unfortunately, there are no plans for any Friday reboot in the near future. The popular comedy franchise was prepping for a fourth installment rumored to be called Last Friday, but according to a 2021 report from The Wall Street Journal, disputes between Cube and Warner Bros. stalled the process because of the script.

According to the report, Warner Bros. executives “told him prison isn’t funny,” and that “they felt the fans of the franchise wanted to see the characters in their familiar settings instead of behind bars for much of the movie.”

When Cube’s lawyer suggested that discrimination could also be in play, reps from the studio responded by saying, “We strongly disagree with any claims of discriminatory treatment, and stand by our ongoing and proven commitment to support diverse voices and storytellers and will continue to do so as we move forward.”

No more reboots.