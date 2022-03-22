Snoop Dogg Calls 50 Cent a "Legend in Rap," 50 Responds [Video]

50 Cent‘s heart is full after getting wind of the praise he received from his friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg.

via: Rap-Up

During an interview with the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast in November, the rap icon honored 50 for his indelible impact on hip-hop and beyond.

“50 is gonna be a legend in rap forever, his records, his music, his movie,” Snoop said. “The shit he did, it just changed the whole game of New York and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out. He got that shit on lock.”

Despite his own OG status, Snoop said he’s learned a lot from his “P.I.M.P.” collaborator. “I’m a student right now. I’m tryna learn from him,” he added. “It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”

Several months later, 50 responded to the praise. On Monday, he reposted a clip from the interview and told Snoop just how much it meant to him.

“@snoopdogg that shit you just said means way more then a ?award to me,” wrote a humbled 50.

The two shared the stage at last month’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, where they performed alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Snoop also played a recurring role on 50’s Starz drama “Black Mafia Family.”

