Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Set to End After Judge’s Tentative Ruling

Amanda Bynes is free. Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund ruled Tuesday to terminate the former actress’ conservatorship of the person and estate.

via: The Daily Beast

Bynes officially filed to end nine-year conservatorship on Feb. 22, just over three months after fellow child star Britney Spears was legally released from her own constrictive, 13-year ordeal. In a document issued Monday, Judge Roger L. Lund wrote that Bynes, 35, had “provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed.” Put simply, he said later in the filing, “The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated.” Bynes was first placed under the conservatorship of her mother, Lynn Bynes, after the Easy A star was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a small fire in a driveway. Bynes’ mother has indicated she does not object to the dissolution of the conservatorship. “The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” their lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told NBC News earlier this month. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her.”

TMZ reported last week that Amanda, who has been living in a structured community for women, is in the process of renting a home in California with her fiancé, Paul Michael, to whom she got engaged in February 2020.

The termination of the “All That” alum’s conservatorship comes four months after Britney Spears’ nearly 14-year conservatorship ended.