Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Arrested for Minor Drug Offense in Tennessee

Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker was arrested on Thursday in Tennessee.

via Page Six:

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman was taken into custody and booked on three misdemeanor charges, including two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

Police accused Rucker, 57, of driving with an expired registration tag, according to TMZ.

The country music star was released shortly after he posted the $10,500 bail.

His reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The last time Rucker made headlines was in September 2021 following the drug overdose of his ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley.

“You know, she’s doing great. She’s coming out of that,” he shared at the time.

“I’m glad that she’s doing that.”

The comedian, 42, allegedly used cocaine that was laced with fentanyl at a neighbor’s party with friends Fuquan “Fu” Johnson, Enrico “Rico” Colangeli and Natalie Williamson.

Johnson, Colangeli and Williamson did not survive the overdose.

“My heart goes out to all the other victims, but [Quigley] is doing OK,” added Rucker, who reportedly stopped dating the blond beauty earlier that year.

The musician and Quigley struck up a romance some time in 2020 after he split from his wife of 20 years, Beth Leonard, as Page Six exclusively reported.

The duo went Instagram-official in September 2020 — two months after Rucker and Leonard announced they were going their separate ways.

We forgot all about Hootie & the Blowfish.