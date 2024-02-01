Kenya Moore Says There Are 'Very Few' Visits Between Daughter Brooklyn and Ex Marc Daly: 'I'm a Single Mom'

Kenya Moore stopped by The Big Tigger Morning Show on Thursday and opened up about where things stand between her and ex Marc Daly.

via People:

“There isn’t really any co-parenting because there really hasn’t been any visitation – not zero, but very few,” she carefully explained. “It’s up to Brooklyn‘s dad to make an effort to see her, and it just hasn’t happened a lot in the last three years.”

“I’m a single mom.” she said, then jokingly added, “I know somebody out there trying to make me a two-time single mom. Where you at?”

In November, Moore took a moment to celebrate Brooklyn as she turned 5 years old. The proud mom posted a video to her Instagram of Brooklyn’s pink-themed birthday party, which featured musical chairs, a castle bounce house, fake tattoos and a visit from Snow White herself.

“Happy Birthday Princess Brooklyn! It’s just you and me and I love you more than anything in the world! Everything I do is for you,” Moore wrote, thanking her party planners.

“To all my friends and BK’s friends and our extended family, oh boy a time was had! Brooklyn was so happy! And the gifts and generosity were so thoughtful. My baby is 5! Thank you for all who made this special day happen and the beautiful princesses who tended to our guests! They admired you so much please keep shining ??,” she concluded her lengthy caption.

In an August episode of Real Housewives, Moore revealed to costar Kandi Burruss and friend Shamea Morton that she was thinking about the possibility of growing her family — with embryos she had created with Daly.

When Burruss asked if Daly “said you could still use” the embryos, Moore explained, “When we signed the paperwork, it asked you, ‘You can only choose one person,’ and I was chosen.”

She continued, “I need to get tested again, so she’s going to do the ultrasound. But genetically speaking, it’s so many things that can go wrong.”

Both women agreed, with Moore then turning the subject to surrogacy, which both Morton and Burruss have used to grow their families.

“Thank you!” Morton said to Burruss playfully, noting that she used the same surrogate the singer, 47, used to welcome daughter Blaze.

Moore briefly worried about feeling “jealous” of a surrogate, but Burruss assured her, “When your baby gets here, it’s going to be the same exact feeling — they’re gonna have you in the hospital, in the bed. They’re checking you in, too, And you’re gonna have that baby with you, bonding.”

Well…at least she’s finally divorced.