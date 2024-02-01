Heartbreaking: 'Where Is Wendy Williams?' Two-Part Documentary Trailer Addresses Mystery Behind Talk Show Host's Health, Finances, and More [Video]

Wendy Williams is returning to television.

Lifetime is set to air a two-part documentary titled “Where Is Wendy Williams?” which seemingly answers questions Wendy fans have been asking for a long time.

In the nearly four-minute trailer, Wendy sets herself up to talk about being famous, her financial struggles, and life after leaving ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’

Meanwhile, those around her — including her son Kevin Jr. and sister — make it clear she’s not well mentally and question her court-appointed guardianship.

It’s a heartbreaking watch.

See the trailer for yourself here and tune in to ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ airing February 24th and 25th on Lifetime.