‘Hijack’ Renewed For Second Season By Apple | lovebscott.com

It’s a good day for fans of Idris Elba’s nail-biting limited series “Hijack.” Apple TV+ has confirmed that Elba is set to return.

via: Deadline

The gritty details aren’t available just yet, but Apple TV+ has given the go-ahead for a second season of Hijack from George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Litvinenko).

The first season became one of the top dramas on the streamer by landing on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. Elba starred alongside the likes of Archie Panjabi, The Crown’s Ben Miles and Max Beesley as Sam Nelson, an accomplished business negotiator forced to use his guile to save the lives of passengers onboard a hijacked plane making its way to London.

The second season of Hijack will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s production company Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in Hijack, and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling Season 2,” said Jay Hunt, Apple TV+’s creative director, Europe.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1,” added Elba, who also serves as an executive producer on the drama. “It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back.”