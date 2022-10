Nazanin Mandi and Miguel are headed for divorce after 17 years together and 3 years of marriage.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve been here before — in September 2021 they announced their separation, but later reconciled in February of this year.

Miguel met Nazanin when he was 18 and they got engaged in 2016 before getting married in November 2018. Nazanin cites ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split.

It’s been a tough day for celebrity divorces.