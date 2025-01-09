‘Harlem’ to End With Season 3 at Amazon as First Trailer Released

BY: Walker Published 60 mins ago

It’s time to say goodbye to the ladies of Harlem.

Harlem follows four girlfriends in their thirties who all met while attending New York University. Now, the group is navigating through the challenges of life and love in Harlem.

The cast includes Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai. Whoopi Goldberg is also set to return to the series.

Newcomers Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean join the cast in recurring roles.

The synopsis of the third season says it will “follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.”

Tracy Oliver, series creator, expressed her gratitude to Amazon and the loyal fan base who supported the show.

“I’m beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women’s stories. And to shoot it in the city I love: Harlem,” Oliver said.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I’m honored to see the impact it’s made in the culture as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it. A huge thank you to everyone who’s watched the show,” she continued. “I’m excited to finally share our best season yet.”