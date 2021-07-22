Halsey No Longer Doing Interviews After Pronouns were ‘Disrespected’ [Photos]

Halsey has announced she will no longer do press after Allure magazine failed to use their correct pronouns in its August cover story and promoted the interview by taking quotes out of context.

Halsey, who goes by the pronouns “she/they,” tweeted the hashtag #NoMorePress Wednesday after Allure used only “she/her” in its August cover story on the star.

“hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey, 26, wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets (via E! News).

The “Without Me” singer also called out the mag for misquoting them, adding, “Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make.”

Halsey noted the irony of Allure’s blunder as the artist said they had told the interviewer they “hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted.”

Alongside the #NoMorePress hashtag, the Grammy nominee, who has an album coming out in late August, added, “Do f–king better…?” and “goodbye.”

Allure previously apologized for its mistake, tweeting on July 14, “We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns.”

A rep for Allure did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on Halsey’s response.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, added “she/they” to her Instagram bio in March, explaining at the time, “For those asking RE: my updated Instagram bio, I am happy with either pronouns.”

She added, “The inclusion of ‘they,’ in addition to ‘she,’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”

Halsey previously discussed how their ideas of gender changed after becoming pregnant with their first child.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! ????? bye for now.”

The songwriter and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed their baby, Ender, on July 14.

